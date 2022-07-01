The Owensboro Southern Little 12U All-Stars dispatched Bowling Green East 10-0 to capture the District 1 championship Thursday night in Franklin.
Southern wasted little time out of the gate, plating eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Two more scores in the bottom of the fourth ended the contest, sending Southern to the state tournament.
The victory avenged an earlier 11-7 loss to Bowling Green East during pool play Wednesday.
Previously, Southern dispatched Warren County North 19-0, beat Franklin-Simpson 13-0 and fell to BG East before bouncing back for an 18-1 victory over Warren County South on Wednesday.
The state tournament will begin July 15 in Oldham County.
OWENSBORO QUARTET WINS IN GO SERIES EVENT
Owensboro’s Jax Malone, Will Hume, Claire Reynolds and Baylie Billingsley were all victorious in their divisions of the Insurance Worth/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event at Henderson Country Club.
Malone shot a 1-under-par 71 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division; Hume shot 79 to win the Boys 13-15 Championship division; Reynolds shot 83 to win the Girls 16-18 Championship division; and Billingsley shot 97 to capture the Girls 13-15 Championship division lead.
The event featured the 18-hole divisions only, making up a heat-postponed event from July 15.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL ROCKPORT 12, OWENSBORO 5
Rockport Post 254 plated seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in a win at Kamuf Park.
Harrison Bowman went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run for the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers (10-6), and Owen Payne went 2-for-4 with a double and a run.
Jackson Raaf and Garrett Scamahorn drove in three runs apiece for Rockport, while Ty Brown and Dionare Jacob each collected two RBIs.
ROCKPORT 730 020 0 — 12 14 5
OWENSBORO 100 110 2 — 5 6 5
WP-Payne. LP-Stuteville. 2B-Payne (O), Jacob, Raaf (R). 3B-Bowman, Proctor (O).
