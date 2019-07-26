Owensboro Southern didn't waste any time Thursday afternoon.
After plating 10 runs in the first inning, Southern went on to claim a 13-1 four-inning victory over host Prestonsburg in the final game of pool play in the 11-year-old Little League All-Star State Tournament at Stonecrest Baseball Park in Prestonsburg.
The victory moves Southern (3-1) into the tournament semifinals, where it will meet Ashland on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Ty Ashley led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple for Southern and later scored on an error, which opened the floodgates. Following singles by Ty Lillpop and Ryleigh Logan, Brayden Burger smacked a two-RBI base hit that scored Jayden James and Lillpop. Daveon Hinton's RBI brought home Logan for a 4-0 lead before the first out of the inning.
Lane Hundley hit an RBI single to score Burger, and Hinton also scored on the throw. Jack Krampe's RBI groundout pushed the lead to 7-0, followed by a double from Ashley, a single from James, an RBI triple from Lillpop and another error that allowed Lillpop to score moments later.
By the time the dust settled, Southern was up 10-0.
"When you get a start like that, it makes everything pretty easy," Southern manager Todd Lillpop said. "We went out of the gates pretty fast. It set the tone.
"We've been hitting well the entire tournament, it's just that our defense hasn't been as good as it can be. Those 10 runs helped ease that a little bit, too. When you go out and score like that, you're playing pretty confident."
Prestonsburg scored its lone run on a passed ball in the top of the third, but three more runs by Southern in the bottom of the frame -- coming on Ty Lillpop's three-run home run -- effectively sealed the win.
Ty Lillpop finished 3-for-3 with a game-high four RBIs and three runs, while James went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. Ashley finished 2-for-3 and scored twice, as well.
Burger and Hundley drove in two runs apiece, and Nolan Johnson added a hit and a run.
Southern's pitching duo -- Hundley and Ashley -- combined to limit Prestonsburg to just three hits and no earned runs.
Now, Southern will face Ashland in a rematch of Wednesday's pool-play matchup, in which Ashland won 20-8. According to Todd Lillpop, he and assistant coaches Bryce Burger and Buster Ashley challenged Southern's players after the loss.
"It's really in their hands," Lillpop said. "They're the ones that play the games, they have to hit, they have to pitch, they have to throw the ball and stay together as a unit. They were really good today.
"We have to play defense. We have to make every play. If we make plays, we'll be fine."
PRESTONSBURG|001-0 -- 1-3-2
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN|(10)03-x -- 13-12-2
