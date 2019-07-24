Southern beats Paintsville in LL state tourney

Owensboro Southern had to wait two days, but it didn't lose any of its run-scoring potential in its second game of the 11-year-old Kentucky Little League All-Stars State Tournament in Prestonsburg.
Southern beat Paintsville 8-4 on Tuesday, but had to come back from deficits two times.
Southern is 2-0 in pool play and will face Ashland on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Southern had its second game postponed twice because of rain in far eastern Kentucky.
Southern had to battle from a deficit in this matchup. It was down 4-2 going to the fourth inning, but took the lead in the inning.
Nicholas Sims singled down the left-field line and Alex Hood walked on four pitches for Southern. The runners advanced to second and third on a dropped third strike.
Ty Ashley laced a triple to right-centerfield to tie the game. Jayden James then gave Southern a 5-4 lead with a 2-out single.
Southern took command in the sixth inning with three more runs.
Geordyn Stevens singled to start the sixth. Lane Hundley reached on a bunt and Nolan Johnson walked. Ashley was a factor at the plate again with a 2-RBI double to centerfield, which made it 7-4 Southern. James walked and Ty Lillpop hit an RBI double for the last run of the game.
"We battled back, we faced adversity a little bit," Southern manager Todd Lillpop said. "We got punched in the mouth, but we answered it."
Starting pitcher Ryleigh Logan struck out seven and gave up two earned runs to get the win. Ty Lillpop went 22/3 innings, gave up one hit and struck out four.
Paintsville managed just four hits.
Southern hammered out 11 hits.
"We're hitting the ball and our pitching is good, defensively we have to get better," Lillpop said. "Every other aspect has been spot on."
