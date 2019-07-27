Southern reaches title game

Owensboro Southern will be playing for an 11-year-old Little League All-Star state championship Saturday.
Southern put up seven runs in the fourth on its way to a 13-2 victory over Ashland 11U All-Stars on Friday in Prestonsburg.
Southern will face Lexington Eastern in the 11s state championship game at 9:30 a.m. CT.
While obviously reaching the state championship game was the primary goal, Southern also avenged a 20-8 loss to Ashland in pool play.
"Everybody wants Southern. Sometimes you get a little piece of humble pie," Southern manager Todd Lillpop said of the loss to Ashland. "We had a long conversation after that. It was time to show a little heart, learn how to play the game, try to learn life lessons and baseball lessons.
"We came out, they scored a couple in the first inning on us. Then we came out in second inning it was 4-2. We kept climbing."
Jayden James had a double on a 2-2 count to score three runs in the 4-run second inning to give Southern the lead for good.
"Offensively all the way up and down the lineup we hit the ball," Lillpop said.
Ryleigh Logan, Daveon Hinton, Geordyn Stevens, Nolan Johnson and Ty Ashley powered a 7-run fourth inning with RBIs.
Southern totaled 12 hits. Hinton, Ashley and Stevens all managed multiple hits for Southern. Hinton went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs to lead Southern in hitting. James and Johnson each had three RBIs and Stevens had two RBIs.
Ty Lillpop was stellar on the pitcher's mound for Southern, striking out 11 and scattering five hits in 42/3 innings.
"We got an unbelievable pitching performance," Todd Lillpop said. "One walk, 11 Ks, in that situation where that allowed us to have arms ready for tomorrow."
Lillpop knows the championship game will be a challenge.
"I don't know if they lost a game, it will be a good test," Todd Lillpop said. "I like my chances. The way we're hitting and with arms have available we're pretty good."
SOUTHERN|040-72 -- 13-12-1
ASHLAND|200-00 -- 2-5-1
WP-Lillpop. LP-na. 2B-James (S).
