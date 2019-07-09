Behind the stellar pitching of 9-year-old lefthander Isaac James, Owensboro Southern advanced to the championship game of the 9-10 division of the Little League Baseball District 1 All-Stars Tournament with a solid 9-1 victory over Bowling Green East on Monday night at Country Heights Elementary School.
At 5 p.m. today, Southern will meet Warren County South for the title.
"We approached this game like we were underdogs," Southern manager Josh Henry said of the semifinal matchup against Bowling Green East, which scored 40 runs in pool play. "It was win or go home."
With James twirling his magic, and getting strong defense behind him, Southern wasn't going anywhere except into the championship round.
"Isaac pitched a great game," Henry said. "He throws strikes, keeps the ball low, and trusts the guys behind him to back him up. And, I thought our defense was really good in this one."
Southern took complete control of the contest by scoring five runs in the second inning. Jude Evans stroked a two-run double, Braxton Gilbert drove in a run with an infield grounder, and James helped his own cause by pulling a two-run double down the right field line.
"Jagger Pate, a pinch-hitter, got us started with a double in the second inning, and that was key," Henry said. "After that, we just got rolling with the sticks -- hitting is so contagious."
Southern scored three more times in the fourth, which included a double and run scored by Maddox Ulmer, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tucker Evans. Zeke Beehn and Myles Grant also scored in the inning.
In the top of the sixth, leading 8-1, Southern added an insurance run on Gilbert's RBI single.
All the while, James was giving BG East precious little to hit. In 52/3 innings, James allowed only one run and two hits before departing due to pitch count. He struck out nine batters and walked only two.
BG East's lone run came in the fourth, when Tom Price singled and eventually scored on an infield throwing error.
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN 050-301 -- 9-11-2
BOWLING GREEN EAST 000-100 -- 1-2-2
11-YEAR-OLDSOWENSBORO SOUTHERN 16, HOPKINSVILLE-CHRISTIAN COUNTY 0
Ty Lillpop tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs to drive Southern to an easy three-inning victory over Hopkinsville-Christian County.
Southern scored three times in the first inning, then erupted for 13 runs in the second inning to pull away in convincing fashion.
Winning pitcher Lillpop hurled two hitless innings, and Brayden Burger wrapped it up with a hitless third. The pair combined for seven strikeouts.
Ty Ashley scored three runs, Ryleigh Logan went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Burger was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
All told, Southern pounded out 12 hits.
David Ginn, who reached on a second-inning walk, was the lone baserunner for Hopkinsville-Christian County.
HOPKINSVILLE-CC 000 -- 0-0-0
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN 3(13)x -- 15-12-0
WARREN COUNTY SOUTH 12, DAVIESS COUNTY 0
Daviess County was limited to only two hits in a four-inning shutout loss to Warren County South.
After a scoreless first inning, Warren County South scored four runs in the second and eight more in the third.
Warren County South was led at the plate by Mark Maniere and Jaxen Decker, each of whom had two hits.
Levi Wyatt, who hurled three innings, was the winning pitcher.
Jackson Horn and Ben Watkins had the lone hits for Daviess County.
DAVIESS COUNTY 000-0 -- 0-2-1
WARREN COUNTY SOUTH 048-0 -- 12-9-0
11-12-YEAR-OLDSOWENSBORO SOUTHERN 15, HOPKINS COUNTY YAA 0
Hard-throwing Carter Kimmel hurled a three-inning perfect game as Owensboro Southern rolled past overmatched Hopkins County YAA.
Owensboro Southern erupted for 14 first-inning runs in a dominant performance.
Kimmel faced the minimum of nine batters and finished with nine strikeouts.
Leading Owensboro Southern at the plate were Sean Gray, who had two singles and scored two runs, Luke Quinn, who walked three times and scored three runs, and Barrett Evans, who hit a home run.
Owensboro Southern wrapped up pool play at 4-0 and did not surrender a single run.
HOPKINS COUNTY YAA 000 -- 0-0-2
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN (14)1x -- 15-8-0
WARREN COUNTY NORTH 5, DAVIESS COUNTY 0
Warren County North took advantage of two DC errors in the top of the first inning to score three runs, adding two more in the third on their way to a shutout victory.
Kaiven Hinton reached base three times and scored a run for Warren County North, which finished with only three hits.
Brenden Bratcher was the winning pitcher.
Daviess County leadoff batter Sean Page had a pair of hits, and teammate Carter Crisp added a base hit. DC also finished with just three hits.
WARREN COUNTY NORTH 302-000 -- 5-3-1
DAVIESS COUNTY 000-000 -- 0-3-3
