Heading into last week's Little League All-Star District 1 Tournament, the Owensboro Southern 11-year-olds had something to prove.
After falling in the district championship game the year before, Southern found itself in a similar situation -- squaring off against Bowling Green East, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Only this time, it was Southern that held the championship banner when it was all said and done.
"It was pretty special," said manager Todd Lillpop, whose squad prevailed 5-3 Thursday night. "It was special for Owensboro Southern, and it was special for the kids. We played in that same game last year. They've worked all year long to come back and win the thing. I was just really proud of the kids and really excited for them."
It wasn't difficult to see how much it meant to the players, either.
"They dogpiled each other after the last out was made," Lillpop recalled, laughing. "They tried to sneak up on me and dump water on me, but I saw them coming. I just ducked down and let them throw it on me.
"That just brings back a lot of memories. Those kids may never get this opportunity again, you never know. It's a special moment for them, a special moment for their families, and hopefully one day they can sit down and tell their own kids about what they did. It's really special in that facet."
The 13-member squad included Ty Ashley, Brayden Burger, Daveon Hinton, Alex Hood, Lane Hundley, Jayden James, Nolan Johnson, Jack Krampe, Ty Lillpop, Ryleigh Logan, Nicholas Sims, Geordyn Stevens and Brody White. Assistant coaches included Bryce Burger and Buster Ashley.
According to Lillpop, it was his team's sheer depth and talent that made the difference this time around.
"We've got a good mix in our lineup of guys that can run, guys that can bunt, guys that have power," he said. "We have a good mixture of that. The guys did everything we could ask of them as coaches, to go out there and give ourselves a chance to win.
"Our pitching -- we didn't walk anybody. When you don't walk anybody at this age, it gives you a chance to win."
Though Southern didn't enter the tournament as a favorite to win, everyone in the locker room knew all along that they'd have an opportunity.
"After last year, our kids knew we could win," Lillpop said. "They wanted to come out and prove themselves."
Now, Lillpop and his crew are looking to take that same attitude into the state tournament. Southern opens play Saturday against North Oldham at Stonecrest Baseball Park in Prestonsburg.
"We feel really good," Lillpop said. "I feel really good about our chances. I feel really good about how we're playing baseball.
"Obviously, our main goal is to win for Southern Little League, but we're also representing District 1. We want to represent our district well and win it for everybody involved, and we want to handle ourselves as respectful young men. Maybe we can go up there teach them a little bit about life, as well."
