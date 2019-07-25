Southern 11s fall in pool play

Owensboro Southern fell behind early and could never quite climb out of the hole, eventually falling in a 20-8 loss to Ashland in pool play at the 11-year-old Kentucky Little League All-Star State Tournament on Wednesday in Prestonsburg.
The loss dropped Southern to 2-1, and it will wrap up pool play Thursday against host Prestonsburg.
Ashland came out of the gate swinging, taking an early 5-0 lead -- four runs coming with two outs in the first inning, with two of them aided by a pair of Southern errors.
Southern responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame on bases-loaded walks by Brayden Burger and Daveon Hinton.
Another run in the second, followed by six more in the third, put Ashland firmly in the driver's seat.
However, Southern answered again in the third inning, plating five runs to cut the deficit to 12-7. With two outs, Ty Ashley clubbed a bases-clearing triple, followed by an RBI double by Jayden James and an RBI single from Ty Lillpop.
Ashland added three more runs in the fourth following another Owensboro error and a passed ball, and Southern plated its final run in the bottom of the inning on Hinton's RBI base hit.
Five more runs in the fifth inning secured the victory for Ashland.
Ashley paced Southern's nine-hit attack, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a double. Hinton added two RBIs, and Brody White scored twice.
James and Ryleigh Logan each hit a double for Southern, with additional hits coming from Burger, Lane Hundley and Jack Krampe.
Brady Marushi went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs for Ashland, which finished with 13 hits.
Southern committed five errors to Ashland's two miscues.
Southern manager Todd Lillpop could not be reached for comment.
ASHLAND 516-35 -- 20-13-2
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN 205-10 -- 8-9-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.