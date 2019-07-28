Owensboro Southern battled throughout, but three errors were too much to overcome as Southern fell 4-3 to Lexington Eastern in the 11-year-old Little League All-Star State Tournament championship game Saturday in Prestonsburg.
Southern outhit Lexington Eastern, 7-6, but Southern was hampered by four unearned runs along the way.
"For the most part this tournament, we played Southern baseball," said manager Todd Lillpop. "The kids tried to do everything we asked them to do. We pushed them, and they responded well.
"If we make a couple plays, I think we win 3-0 or 3-1. We outhit them, but we also had more errors than they did."
None hurt more than two miscues in the first inning that allowed Lexington Eastern to plate three runs and carry a 3-1 advantage into the second frame.
The scoring outburst came following the top of the first when Southern's Ty Ashley scored on Brayden Burger's RBI after leading off with a base hit.
Ashley clubbed an RBI single in the next inning that scored Geordyn Stevens, who led off with a single and advanced to second on Lane Hundley's sacrifice bunt.
Southern tied the contest in the third when Ty Lillpop led off with a single, advanced to second on Ryleigh Logan's single, moved to third on a fielder's choice and then scored on a fielder's choice.
Lexington Eastern recorded the game-winning run in the fourth when its second batter reached on an error, advanced all the way to third on the same error and then scored on a sacrifice fly.
"When you're trying to win a state championship, you can't have those mistakes," Todd Lillpop said.
Southern was held without a hit for the final two innings.
Ashley finished 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to pace Southern. Daveon Hinton and Burger added one RBI apiece, with additional hits from Lillpop, Logan, Burger and Stevens.
Southern pitcher Jayden James went the distance, scattering six hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
"Jayden James was unbelievable," Todd Lillpop said. "He threw 52 pitches in five innings. He was phenomenal."
Despite the loss, Lillpop said he'll always look back on the summer run fondly.
"This has been a great three weeks for me," he said. "This is fun, getting to teach these kids a little bit about life, how to handle themselves, how to carry themselves and how to play the game. That's fun. Win, lose or draw, our kids handled themselves perfectly. They're great kids."
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN 111-000--3-7-3
EASTERN LEXINGTON 300-10x--4-6-0
