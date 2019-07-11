Owensboro Southern pounded out 12 hits and got a sterling pitching performance from lefthander Ryleigh Logan in a 15-1 conquest of Warren County South in the 11-year-old division of the Little League Baseball District 1 All-Star Tournament on Wednesday night at Country Heights Elementary School.
Southern will face rival Bowling Green East at 4 p.m. today for the championship.
"It's a great challenge for us," said Southern manager Todd Lillpop, whose team dropped a 15-5 decision to BG East in pool play. "They are well-coached, have good players, and they're going to put the ball in play."
In the semifinals, Logan was outstanding -- allowing only one run and scattering five hits over five full innings. He recorded six strikeouts.
"He was unbelievable -- he's really good," Lillpop said of Logan. "He threw a ton of strikes and that's what we needed.
"Our offense put the ball in play, and we played a little small ball. We put the ball in play and tried the keep the pressure on their defense. The more pressure you can put on, the better off you're going to be."
Ty Lillpop delivered a run-scoring double in the top of the first inning to put Southern on top.
In the second, Logan helped his own cause with a two-run double to highlight a four-run frame and make it 6-0. In the same inning, WC South scored its lone run on an RBI single by Owen Perkins.
Ty Ashley's sacrifice fly to centerfield in the third made it 7-1, and Southern generated two more tallies in the fourth -- getting an RBI bunt single from Dawson Hinton. Another run scored on a throwing error.
Southern solidified matters with a seven-run sixth inning, getting RBIs from Lane Hundley, Ashley, Jayden James and Alex Hood.
James, playing shortstop, scored three runs on the night.
Lillpop, in relief, wrapped matters up in the bottom of the sixth, retiring WC South in order and striking out a pair.
BOWLING GREEN EAST 18, DAVIESS COUNTY 0
Bowling Green East clubbed 18 hits and scored nine third-inning runs to win going away in the early semifinal.
Jackson Lee, winning pitcher Landon Gilbert and Lincoln Fowler each went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Daviess County did not get a hit in the game, but had two baserunners -- Lincoln Hoffman reaching on a walk and Jaxon McQueen reaching after being hit by a pitch.
BOWLING GREEN EAST 459 -- 18-18-0
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 -- 0-0-2
