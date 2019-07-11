Owensboro Southern rolled to a four-inning 14-0 victory over East Daviess County in the semifinals of the 11-12-year-old division in the Little League Baseball District 1 All-Star Tournament on Wednesday night at Country Heights Elementary School.
Southern, which improved to 5-0 and has not allowed a run in the event, faces longtime rival Bowling Green East, also 5-0, in tonight's 6 o'clock championship game.
"It's going to be a grind against Bowling Green East," Southern manager Matt Evans said. "They're going to hit the ball and score runs, and we're going to have to match them.
"We've got to come out and pitch it, hit it, and field it to be successful."
Against Daviess County, Southern erupted for five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take early control of the contest.
Garrett Evans and Keagyn Rhinerson drove in runs with infield singles, Jax Malone had an RBI groundout, and Carter Kimmel stroked a two-run single in the uprising.
Evans struck again in the second inning, belting a two-run homer over the centerfield fence to make it a 7-0 game.
Southern put the game away by scoring seven times in the third inning, with Will Rickard, Brady Benjamin and Rhinerson driving in runs.
"We did exactly what we wanted to do," Matt Evans said. "We balanced our pitching and we swung the bats well enough to put 14 runs on the board. From a pitching standpoint, we're set up good for the championship game."
Rhinerson paced Southern's 10-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Evans was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Southern's mound trio of Grayson Smith, Rickard and Evans limited Daviess County to three hits -- producing 10 strikeouts.
DC got hits from Sean Page, Will Hernandez and Joe Varble.
DAVIESS COUNTY 000-0 -- 0-3-2
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN 527-x -- 14-10-0
BOWLING GREEN EAST 7,WARREN COUNTY NORTH 2
Bowling Green East scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and went on to defeat Warren County North in Wednesday's late semifinal.
Chaze Huff socked a pair of hits reached base four times for Bowling Green East, which also got two hits from Luke Idlett and a double off the bat of Harrison Yates.
Starter Grayson Newman picked up the mound victory for manager Rick Kelley's club.
Warren County North was limited to only four hits.
WARREN COUNTY NORTH 000-200 -- 2-4-0
BOWLING GREEN EAST 204-01x -- 7-9-0
