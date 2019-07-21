Southern 11s win pool play opener at state tournament

Owensboro Southern is off and running in the 11-year-old Kentucky Little League Baseball All-Stars State Tournament in Prestonsburg.
The District 1 champions scored 10 runs in a mid-game two-inning stretch to pull away from North Oldham and win 12-5 in their opening pool play game.
Southern is back in action at 5 p.m. (CT) today against Paintsville, also 1-0 in pool play.
"I think it was good for us to get this one under our belt," Southern manager Todd Lillpop said. "It's always good to begin a tournament with a win, and we were able to do that.
"It wasn't the cleanest game for us, but our offense stepped up and pulled us through."
Southern led 1-0 through two innings before North Oldham scored two runs in the top of the third to take a brief 2-1 lead.
But Southern scored four times in the third and six more times in the fourth to gain an 11-2 advantage and essentially put the game away.
Righthander Jayden James was outstanding on the mound for Southern, allowing no earned runs, no walks, and striking out nine batters. North Oldham was limited to five hits.
"Jayden was outstanding for us," Lillpop said. "He was really, really effective and around the plate the entire ballgame."
Southern's offense was fueled by Daveon Hinton, who scored four runs,
Also having big games were Ryleigh Logan (2-4, run, 2 RBIs), Ty Lillpop (single, 3 RBIs), Brayden Burger (2-for-4, double) and Lane Hundley (2-for-3, RBI).
In addition, leadoff batter Ty Ashley did his job, reaching base four times via walks and scoring a run.
Southern won despite committing four errors.
"We can't afford to lose focus, defensively," Lillpop said. "That will be especially true in future games."
Following today's action. Southern continues pool play action on Monday with a 6 p.m. game against Ashland, and on Tuesday with a 4:15 p.m. contest against host Prestonsburg.
The state tournament semifinals are slated for Wednesday, with the championship game scheduled for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.