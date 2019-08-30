While preparing to write the 2019 Messenger-Inquirer High School Football Preview section, it was encouraging to hear every head coach representing the eight football-playing schools in our coverage area stress with conviction the importance of special teams play.
It's often the difference between a victory and a defeat, a winning season and a losing season, a championship run and one that falls just short -- there is no way to overstate its importance.
And, probably surprising to some, one of the most essential elements of special teams begins with those who are not placekickers, punters and return men. At the heart of it all are the guys running full tilt down the field before making contact to either block for kick returners or tackle them.
Sometimes these are players who are starters on offense and/or defense, sometimes they are not. Every coach is different in terms of who he wants to place on return teams. Some coaches insist that their best athletes be on the field at all times, some contend there's too much risk for injury to do employ such a strategy. And, some have a mixture of starters and reserves.
The importance of placekickers also cannot be overestimated.
There's a huge difference between a team having a kicker who can reach the end zone on a kickoff and a team whose kicker can only reach the 15-yard line. This is what coaches refer to as hidden yardage in a game. If a ball sails into the end zone on a kickoff, the opposition can do nothing more than take over on its own 20-yard line by rule. If a ball is received at the 15, the returner is off to the races and typically well past the 20 before being tackled -- if tackled at all.
Staying with kickoffs here, it's also important to practice onside kicks with diligence. Why? Because there may very well come a moment late in the game when it's the only way to get the ball back quickly when trailing; particularly when the team is low on or devoid of timeouts. It can save a game -- and a season, once the playoffs begin.
Kicking field goals wasn't a major part of the high school game 60 years ago, but since the arrival of soccer-style kickers to America in the mid-1960s the emphasis on conversions and field goals has grown exponentially. Even at the high school level, an extra-point kick should be virtually automatic nowadays.
And, kicking a field goal -- particularly with a game on the line -- should be a genuine option.
Quality punters are also a necessity for championship-caliber teams. It's important to have a punter who not only has a strong leg -- capable of a deep kick with great hang time -- but one who also can angle the ball out of bounds; which becomes particularly important when facing teams with superior speed in the return game.
And for any of this to happen, of course, a team must also feature a consistently accurate long snapper, one of the most underappreciated roles on any team -- high school, college or pro. Conversely, not having a quality long snapper invites disaster and, quite often, defeat.
Now, before we get ahead of ourselves, it is obviously crucial to remember how important blocking and tackling is in the return game. After all these years, winning football still comes down to most basic of fundamentals -- how well a team blocks and tackles, and this holds true with regard to special teams play, as well.
Finally, there are the return men, whose abilities can and often do make or break a game. Having quick kick returners is one thing, but having truly fast kick returners is something entirely different. When you have speedy athletes who are legitimate threats to go the distance, via punt or kickoff, you have something special, indeed.
In the end, special teams play determines field position, and, over the course of time, field position determines the outcome of games. And, the outcome of games determine which teams make a deep postseason run and which ones do not, And, well, you get the idea.
Quality special teams play -- don't leave the locker room without it.
