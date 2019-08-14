Local sports
Girls' high school golf
Owensboro vs. Henderson County, Henderson Country Club, 4 p.m.
On television
Golf
U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 64, Pinehurst, N.C., FS1, 3 p.m.
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic, Golf, 4 a.m. (Thursday)
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Little League Softball
World Series: Championship, Portland, Ore., ESPN, 9 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston at Cleveland OR Texas at Toronto (11:30 a.m.), MLB, noon.
Cincinnati at Washington OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (3:30 p.m.), MLB, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Istanbul, Turkey, TNT, 2 p.m.
Campeones Cup: Club América at Atlanta United, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio, Tennis, 10 a.m.
WNBA
Seattle at Washington, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
