American Legion Baseball
World Series: Festus, Mo. (Mid-South) vs. Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, noon.
World Series: Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) vs. Fargo, N.D. (Central Plains), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
World Series: Randolph Co., N.C. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho (Northwest), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Auto racing
NHRA Drag Racing: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn., FS1, 1 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: The ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Beach volleyball
AVP Gold Series MBO: Day 4, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif. (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, Golf, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, Medinah, Ill., 11 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, final round, Columbus, Ohio, Golf, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, Medinah, Ill., NBC, 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur: Championship match, Pinehurst, N.C., Fox, 2:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, Endicott, N.Y., Golf, 3:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Junior League Baseball
World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich., ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Lacrosse (Men's)
Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes at Redwoods, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Little League Baseball
World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, International winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 8 a.m.
World Series: South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., U.S. winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPn, 10 a.m.
World Series: Chofu City, Japan vs. Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, International winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, noon.
World Series: Wailuku, Hawaii vs. Elizabeth , N.J., U.S. winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 2 p.m.
Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa. (taped), ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LA Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS, noon.
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, Little League Classic, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL
Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Preseason: Seattle at Minnesota, Fox, 7 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Houston Invitational, Houston, CBS, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin, FS1, 11 a.m.
MLS: Atlanta United at Portland, FS1, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, ESPNews, noon.
International Champions Cup: Teams TBD, third place match, Cary, N.C., ESPNews, 3:55 p.m.
International Champions Cup: Teams TBD, final, Cary, N.C., ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Finals, Cincinnati, Tennis, 11:15 a.m.
NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, Bronx, N.Y., Tennis, 12:45 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: Women's final, Cincinnati, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: Men's final, Cincinnati, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.
