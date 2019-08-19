Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Daviess County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Muhlenberg County vs. Apollo, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Hancock County vs. Whitesville Trinity, Windridge Country Club, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Muhlenberg County at Madisonville North Hopkins, Lakeshore Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Hancock County at Ohio County, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Muhlenberg County at Christian County, 7:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
Grayson County at Owensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Todd County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Franklin-Simpson, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville Central at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
American Legion
World Series: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
LIittle League World Series
World Series: Bowling Green, Ky. vs. Sydney, Australia, Consolation game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 10 a.m.
World Series: TBD vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, noon.
World Series:TBD vs. Barrington, R.I., U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.
World Series:TBD vs. Coquitlam, British Columbia, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
World Series:TBD vs. River Ridge, La., U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NFL
Preseason: San Francisco at Denver, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Washington at Pittsburgh (6 p.m.), MLB, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Manchester United at Wolves, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, Bronx, N.Y., Tennis, 9 a.m.
Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis, 2 p.m.
Track and Field
IAAF Diamond League: From Birmingham, England (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
