Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Hancock County/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic in Madisonville Invitational, Lakeshore Country Club, 4 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN, noon.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Kent, Wash., FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball (Senior League)
Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, S.C., ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
BIG3 Basketball
Week 7: From Chicago, Ill., CBS, noon.
Enemies vs. Power, Chicago, Ill., CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Fight Night Main Event: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y., Fox, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, England, Golf, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, England, NBC, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C., Golf, noon.
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C., CBS, 2 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J., ESPN, 11 a.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J., ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston at NY Yankees, FS1, noon.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (subject to blackout in local areas), MLB, 3 p.m.
LA Angels at Cleveland, FS1, 6 p.m.
San Diego at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Oakland, MLB, 8 p.m.
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, NFL, 6 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 11: From Peru, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.
Day 12: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Day 12: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach, ESPNews, 9:55 a.m.
International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, Fox, 1:30 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United, Fox, 4 p.m.
Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN2, 8:55 p.m.
Softball (Junior League)
Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Swimming
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Palo Alto, Calif., NBC, 1 p.m.
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4. Palo Alto, Calif. (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Teams TBD, Final, Las Vegas, Nev., CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Volleyball (Women's)
FIVB: U.S. vs. Bulgaria, Olympic Qualifying, Bossier City, La. (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.
X GAMES
X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn., ABC, noon.
X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, Minneapolis, Minn., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y., WOMI-AM, 2:30 p.m.
