On television
Golf
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLB, 1 p.m.
NY Yankees at Seattle (joined in progress), MLB, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLB, 7 p.m.
LA Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: APOEL at Ajax, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, TNT, 2 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.; 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.