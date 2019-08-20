Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Muhlenberg County vs. Hopkins County Central, Madisonville Country Club, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Henderson County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Warren Central, 7 p.m.
Lyon County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Daviess County vs. Madisonville North Hopkins at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Apollo/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
McLean County at Grayson County, 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
High school cross country
Apollo/Daviess County/Hancock County/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic/ Whitesville Trinity in Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash, Yellow Creek Park, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball
Whitesville Trinity at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
American Legion Baseball
World Series: Championship, SHELBY, N.C., ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.
Aurora Games
Day 1: Women's Tennis, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Little League Baseball
World Series: International-U.S. consolation game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 10 a.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LA Angels at Texas, MLB, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Boston, MLB, 6 p.m.
NY Yankees at Oakland, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: Ajax at APOEL, first leg of the playoff round, TNT, 2 p.m.
Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Tigres UANL, semifinal, Houston, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul at LA Galaxy, semifinal, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open Qualifying: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.
WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, Bronx, N.Y., Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis, 2 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Indiana, NBA, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.