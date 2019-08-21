Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

On television

Aurora Games

Day 2: Women's Gymnastics, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Horse racing

Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, York, England, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon

Little League Baseball

World Series: Chung Nam, South Korea vs. Chofu City, Japan, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.

World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Seattle at Tampa Bay, MLB, noon

Philadelphia at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Mets, MLB, 6 p.m.

NY Yankees at Oakland, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Champions League: Krasnodar at Olympiacos, first leg of the playoff round, TNT, 2 p.m.

USL: Tampa Bay at North Carolina FC, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.

WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, Bronx, N.Y., Tennis, 10 a.m.

ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis, 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

