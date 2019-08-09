Local sports

Bluegrass World Series, Louisville Slugger Field

Owensboro RiverDawgs vs. Hattiesburg (Miss.) White Sox, 2 p.m. (CT)

On television

Australian Rules Football

Brisbane at Gold Coast, FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 4 p.m.

CFL

Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, Golf, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf, 1 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Championships: Day 2, women’s events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Jr. NBA basketball

Global Championship: International boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, noon.

Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 6 p.m.

Global Championship: U.S. boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Little League Baseball

Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 10 a.m.

New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, noon.

Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 2 p.m.

Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.

West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota OR Texas at Milwaukee, MLB, 7 p.m.

NFL

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL, 6:30 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, Tennis, 11:30 a.m.

Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball (Men’s)

FIVB: Belgium vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Netherlands (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Minnesota, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

