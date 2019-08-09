Local sports
Bluegrass World Series, Louisville Slugger Field
Owensboro RiverDawgs vs. Hattiesburg (Miss.) White Sox, 2 p.m. (CT)
On television
Australian Rules Football
Brisbane at Gold Coast, FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
CFL
Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, Golf, 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf, 1 p.m.
U.S. Women’s Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
U.S. Championships: Day 2, women’s events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Jr. NBA basketball
Global Championship: International boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, noon.
Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 6 p.m.
Global Championship: U.S. boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Little League Baseball
Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 10 a.m.
New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, noon.
Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., 4 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.
West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota OR Texas at Milwaukee, MLB, 7 p.m.
NFL
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL, 6:30 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, Tennis, 11:30 a.m.
Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball (Men’s)
FIVB: Belgium vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Netherlands (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Minnesota, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
