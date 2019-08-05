Local sports

Amateur baseball

Owensboro RiverDawgs at Bluegrass World Series

Boys' high school golf

Owensboro Catholic in Gator Invitational, Bowling Green Country Club

Apollo vs. Owensboro, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

Butler County vs. Whitesville Trinity, Windridge Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Owensboro Catholic in Lady Gator Invitational, Bowling Green Country Club, 1 p.m.

On television

Little League Baseball

Southeast Regional: Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Southwest Regional: Semifinal, Waco, Texas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami at NY Mets, MLB, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, Tennis, 10 a.m.

Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario. Tennis, 10 p.m.

On radio

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

