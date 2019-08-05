Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Bluegrass World Series
Boys' high school golf
Owensboro Catholic in Gator Invitational, Bowling Green Country Club
Apollo vs. Owensboro, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Butler County vs. Whitesville Trinity, Windridge Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Owensboro Catholic in Lady Gator Invitational, Bowling Green Country Club, 1 p.m.
On television
Little League Baseball
Southeast Regional: Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Southwest Regional: Semifinal, Waco, Texas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami at NY Mets, MLB, 3 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, Tennis, 10 a.m.
Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario. Tennis, 10 p.m.
On radio
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
