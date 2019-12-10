Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Hancock County at Frederick Fraize, 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonson County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Edmonson County at Whitesville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Frederick Fraize, 6 p.m.
Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Union County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Butler County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
High school swimming
City-County Swim Meet at Healthpark, 5:45 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Louisville vs. Texas Tech at New York City, 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball (men's)
Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, ACCN, 6 p.m.
Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Penn State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Temple, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Brown at St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.
Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, New York, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Butler at Baylor, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Colorado, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.
NBA basketball
Denver at Philadelphia, TNT, 7 p.m.
NHL hockey
St. Louis at Buffalo, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Soccer (men's)
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Salzburg, Group E, TNT, 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Group F, TNT, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
