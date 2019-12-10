Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Hancock County at Frederick Fraize, 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.

Daviess County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonson County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Edmonson County at Whitesville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.

Hancock County at Frederick Fraize, 6 p.m.

Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Union County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Butler County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming

City-County Swim Meet at Healthpark, 5:45 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Louisville vs. Texas Tech at New York City, 6 p.m.

On television

College basketball (men's)

Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, ACCN, 6 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph's at Temple, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Brown at St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, New York, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Butler at Baylor, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Colorado, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.

NBA basketball

Denver at Philadelphia, TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL hockey

St. Louis at Buffalo, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Rodeo

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

Soccer (men's)

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Salzburg, Group E, TNT, 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Group F, TNT, 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

