Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic at Meade County, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Warren East, 7:30 p.m.
Hopkinsville at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Owensboro, 6 p.m.
Hopkinsville at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Iowa at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC, 8 p.m.
Southern California at Texas Christian, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College football
Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon, Santa Clara, Calif., ABC, 7 p.m.
College hockey (Men's)
Minnesota at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
NCAA Tournament: Washington State vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, San Jose, Calif., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Stanford, Semifinal, San Jose, Calif., ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU: Grand Prix Final, Men's and Ladies' Short Programs, Turin, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 2:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf, 10 a.m.
Father/Son Challenge: Pro-Am, Orlando, Fla. (taped), Golf, 4 p.m.
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Third Round, Sydney, Golf, 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA
Denver at Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
LA Lakers at Portland, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Super G, Beaver Creek, Colo., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
FIS: World Cup, Women's Downhill, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Swimming
U.S. Open: Day 1 Finals, Atlanta, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Pittsburgh at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.