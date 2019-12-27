Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Owensboro Catholic vs. Louisville Collegiate at Logan County, TBD

Owensboro Catholic vs. TBD at Logan County, TBD

Whitesville Trinity vs. TBD at Williamstown, TBD

Caverna at Hancock County, TBD

McLean County vs. Caverna at Hancock County, TBD

Todd County Central at Ohio County, 9 a.m.

Apollo at South Spencer (Ind.), 11:45 a.m.

Daviess County at Logan County, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County vs. Lincoln County at Lexington Christian, 7 p.m.

Apollo vs TBD at South Spencer (Ind.), 7:15 p.m.

Edmonson County at Ohio County, 7:45 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Daviess County vs. TBD at Russell County, TBD

Muhlenberg County vs. First Baptist Academy (Fla.) in Fort Myers, Fla., 9 a.m.

Owensboro vs. Butler at Murray, 10:30 a.m.

Owensboro vs. Union County at Murray, 12:15 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Union City (Tenn.) at South Warren, 3 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Newport Central Catholic at South Warren, 7 p.m.

High school wrestling

Apollo/Owensboro at Tsunami Duals at Meade County, 9 a.m.

On television

College Football

The Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md., ESPN, 11 a.m.

The Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, New York, ESPN, 2:20 p.m.

The Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl: Southern California vs. Iowa, San Diego, FS1, 7 p.m.

The Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Phoenix, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

IIHF Hockey

World Junior Championship: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Washington, NHLN, 8 a.m.

World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, Washington, NHLN, noon.

NBA Basketball

Cleveland at Boston, NBATV, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (men's)

Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Semifinals, Honolulu, Hawaii, TENNIS, 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 a.m.

