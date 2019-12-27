Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic vs. Louisville Collegiate at Logan County, TBD
Owensboro Catholic vs. TBD at Logan County, TBD
Whitesville Trinity vs. TBD at Williamstown, TBD
Caverna at Hancock County, TBD
McLean County vs. Caverna at Hancock County, TBD
Todd County Central at Ohio County, 9 a.m.
Apollo at South Spencer (Ind.), 11:45 a.m.
Daviess County at Logan County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County vs. Lincoln County at Lexington Christian, 7 p.m.
Apollo vs TBD at South Spencer (Ind.), 7:15 p.m.
Edmonson County at Ohio County, 7:45 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Daviess County vs. TBD at Russell County, TBD
Muhlenberg County vs. First Baptist Academy (Fla.) in Fort Myers, Fla., 9 a.m.
Owensboro vs. Butler at Murray, 10:30 a.m.
Owensboro vs. Union County at Murray, 12:15 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic vs. Union City (Tenn.) at South Warren, 3 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic vs. Newport Central Catholic at South Warren, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling
Apollo/Owensboro at Tsunami Duals at Meade County, 9 a.m.
On television
College Football
The Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md., ESPN, 11 a.m.
The Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, New York, ESPN, 2:20 p.m.
The Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
The Holiday Bowl: Southern California vs. Iowa, San Diego, FS1, 7 p.m.
The Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Phoenix, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Washington, NHLN, 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, Washington, NHLN, noon.
NBA Basketball
Cleveland at Boston, NBATV, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, NBATV, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (men's)
Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Semifinals, Honolulu, Hawaii, TENNIS, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 a.m.
