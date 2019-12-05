Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Whitesville Trinity at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Breckinridge County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at South Spencer (Ind.), 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:45 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Award Show, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

College basketball (Men's)

Furman at Auburnm SEC, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Virginia at Rutgers, BTN, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Maryland at North Carolina State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Iowa State at Alabama, SEC, 6 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Louisville at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Syracuse at Michigan, ESPN, 8 p.m.

College football

NJCAA: Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Golf Coast, Championship, Pittsburg, Kan., CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 2:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf, noon.

ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Second Round, Sydney, Golf, 7 p.m.

EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

High school basketball (Boys)

Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Toronto, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Dallas at Chicago, Fox; NFL, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7:45 p.m.

