Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Breckinridge County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at South Spencer (Ind.), 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:45 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Award Show, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Furman at Auburnm SEC, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Virginia at Rutgers, BTN, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Maryland at North Carolina State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Iowa State at Alabama, SEC, 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Louisville at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Syracuse at Michigan, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College football
NJCAA: Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Golf Coast, Championship, Pittsburg, Kan., CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 2:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf, noon.
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Second Round, Sydney, Golf, 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)
High school basketball (Boys)
Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Toronto, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
Dallas at Chicago, Fox; NFL, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.