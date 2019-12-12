Local sports

Girls' high school basketball

Muhlenberg County at Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.

High school bowling

Bowling Green vs. Ohio County (Bowlodrome), 5 p.m.

High school wrestling

Ohio County/Henderson County at Whitesville Trinity

Caldwell County/Forest Park at Daviess County, 6 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College football

College Football Awards: From Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Melbourne, Australia, Golf, 6 p.m.

High school basketball (Boys)

Dematha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Boston, TNT, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

NY Jets at Baltimore, Fox; NFL, 7:20 p.m.

Rodeo

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.