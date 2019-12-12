Local sports
Girls' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County at Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Bowling Green vs. Ohio County (Bowlodrome), 5 p.m.
High school wrestling
Ohio County/Henderson County at Whitesville Trinity
Caldwell County/Forest Park at Daviess County, 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College football
College Football Awards: From Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Melbourne, Australia, Golf, 6 p.m.
High school basketball (Boys)
Dematha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.), ESPNU, 7 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Boston, TNT, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
NY Jets at Baltimore, Fox; NFL, 7:20 p.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
