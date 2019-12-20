Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Beech, TBD
Owensboro Catholic vs. Todd County at Butler County, 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County vs. Nelson County at Webster County, 6 p.m.
McLean County vs. Murray at Butler County, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Trigg County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic vs. Fern Creek at Bullitt East, 3:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Bullitt East, 5 p.m.
Daviess County vs. Hopkins County Central at Ohio County, 5:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Apollo vs. Northeast (Tenn.) at Russellville, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Hopkinsville, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County vs. Brown at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.
High school swimming
Owensboro/Muhlenberg County (girls) at Girls Night Out Meet (University of Louisville), 6 p.m.
High school wrestling
Daviess County at Battle for the Belt (Arkansas), 3 p.m.
On television
Biathlon
IBU: World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, Le Grand Bornand, France (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Central Connecticut State at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh, ACC, 6 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Georgia, SEC, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson, ACC, 8 p.m.
North Dakota State at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Illinois at Missouri, SEC, noon.
College football
The Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Frisco, Texas, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA DIII: Wisconsin (Whitewater) vs. North Central College (Ill.), Championship, Shenandoah, Texas, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College wrestling
Oregon State at Nebraska, FS1, 6 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Benowa, Australia, Golf, 9 p.m.
High school football
Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), Las Vegas, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 235 Main Card: Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes (heavyweight), Honolulu, Paramount, 9 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea, ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA
Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NBAGL
Winter Showcase: Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Erie vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, NBA, 2:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, ESPNews, 7 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, Las Vegas, ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at NY Rangers, NHL, 6 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Atlanta, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Tennis
The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tennis, 5 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
