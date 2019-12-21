Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Beech, TBD
Owensboro vs. Waggener at Fern Creek, 9 a.m.
McLean County vs. Hickman County at Butler County, 11 a.m.
Owensboro Catholic vs. Murray at Butler County, 1 p.m.
Daviess County vs. Hopkinsville at Webster County, 2 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic vs. Hickman County at Butler County, 4 p.m.
Apollo at South Warren, 5 p.m.
McLean County at Butler County, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Warren East, 7 p.m.
Crittenden County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Bullitt East, TBD
McLean County at Taylor County, 12:30 p.m.
Hancock County vs. Hopkins County Central at Ohio County, 1 p.m.
Daviess County at Ohio County, 2:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Owensboro vs. McCracken County/Graves County (Cardinal Lanes), 10 a.m.
High school wrestling
Apollo at Lafayette, 9 a.m.
Daviess County at Battle for the Belt (Arkansas), 9 a.m.
Ohio County/Owensboro at Armstrong Duals (Caldwell County), 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Ohio State at Las Vegas, 4:15 p.m.
On television
Boxing
PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Ontario, Calif., FS1, 5 p.m.
PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (super welterweights), Ontario Calif.. Fox, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest, ACC, 11 a.m.
Presbyterian at Michigan, BTN, 11 a.m.
The Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, Indianapolis, ESPN, 11 a.m.
VCU at Wichita State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Kansas at Villanova, Fox, 11 a.m.
Samford at Georgetown, FS1, 11 a.m.
The Orange Bowl Classic: South Florida vs. Florida State, Sunrise, Fla., FS2, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Missouri, SEC, noon.
Western Kentucky at Rhode Island, ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Coppin State at Miami, ACC, 1 p.m.
Texas at Providence, Fox, 1 p.m.
The Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, Indianapolis, BTN, 1:30 p.m.
The Orange Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Utah, Sunrise, Fla., FS1, 1:30 p.m.
The CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas, CBS, 2 p.m.
San Diego at Stanford, PAC 12, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Alabama, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, ACC, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wisconsin, BTN, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, Las Vegas, CBS, 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Boston College at California, PAC 12, 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Syracuse, ACC, 5 p.m.
Lehigh at Auburn, SEC, 5 p.m.
Chicago Legends: Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Creighton at Arizona State, PAC 12, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Legends: Cincinnati vs. Iowa, Chicago, BTN, 8 p.m.
Louisiana State vs. Southern California, Los Angeles, FS1, 8 p.m.
St. John's vs. Arizona, San Francisco, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.
Nevada-Reno vs. St. Mary's, San Francisco, ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.
College football
The Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T, Atlanta, ABC, 11 a.m.
The New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, Albuquerque, N.M., ESPN, 1 p.m.
FCS Playoff: Montana State at North Dakota State, Semifinal, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, Orlando, Fla., CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
NCAA DII: West Florida vs. Minnesota State, Championship, McKinney, Texas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
The Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, Fla., ABC, 2:30 p.m.
The Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
FCS Playoff: Weber State at James Madison, Semifinal, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
The Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, Las Vegas, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
The New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB, New Orleans, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Stanford, Championship, Pittsburgh, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Benowa, Australia, Golf, 9 p.m.
High school football
St. Louis (Hawaii) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Las Vegas, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Phoenix. NBA, 8 p.m.
NBAGL
Winter Showcase: Maine vs. Delaware, Las Vegas, NBA, 2:30 p.m.
NFL
Houston at Tampa Bay, NFL, noon.
Buffalo at New England, NFL, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, NFL, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Washington, NHL, 6 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Exeter at Leicester (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Atlanta, NBC, 2 p.m.; NBC, 6 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Women's Downhill, Val-d'Isère, France (taped), NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS: World Cup, Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo., NBC, 3 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Halfpipe, Secret Garden, China, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al Hilal FC, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 8:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich, FS1,8:30 a.m.
Wolves at Everton, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
The World Tennis Championship: Third Place and Final, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tennis, 7 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky at Rhode Island, Hilltopper IMG Network, 1 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Ohio State at Las Vegas, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 4:15 p.m.
