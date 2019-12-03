Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Meade County at Ohio County, 5:30 p.m.

Union County at Owensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Logan County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Christian County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at Todd County Central, 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Western Kentucky at Wright State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Brescia at Asbury, 6:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Brescia at Asbury, 4:30 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

St. Peter's at St. John's, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Cincinnati, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Iowa at Syracuse, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Northwestern at Boston College, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Butler at Mississippi, SEC, 6 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Michigan at Louisville, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Creighton, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Memphis, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Florida State at Indiana, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Rutgers at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Louisiana State, SEC, 8 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Duke at Michigan State, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at San Francisco, CBSSN, 10 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at New Orleans, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Clippers, TNT, 9 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Nashville, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

On radio

Men's college basketball

Western Kentucky at Wright State, IMG Hilltopper Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6:30 p.m.

