On television
College basketball (Men's)
Houston at South Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Wichita State at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Lone Star Showdown: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, ABC, 2 p.m.
Jerry Colangelo Classic: St. Mary's vs. Dayton, Phoenix, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Northwestern State at Louisiana State, SEC, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, BTN, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.
Jerry Colangelo Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Liberty, Phoenix, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.
Gonzaga at Washington, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Texas at Tennessee, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Mississippi State, SEC, 1 p.m.
Jimmy V Classic: Notre Dame at Connecticut, ESPN, 3 p.m.
College football
College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN, 11 a.m.
College soccer (Women's)
NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Stanford, Championship, San Jose, Calif., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Cross country skiing
FIS: World Cup, Women's 4x5km Relay, Lillehammer, Norway (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Golf
Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla., Golf, 10 a.m.
Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla., NBC, 11 a.m.
NFL
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, CBS, noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, FOX, noon
Kansas City at New England, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at LA Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Sale vs. Exeter (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Monday)
Skiing
FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Giant Slalom, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped), NBC, 4 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Women's Super G, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Köln at FC Union Berlin, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves at Brighton, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen, FS1, 11 a.m.
Serie A: AC Milan at Bologna, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.
