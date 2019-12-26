Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity vs. McCreary Central at Williamstown, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Daviess County at Russell County, 5:30 p.m.
On television
Sports on TV
College football
The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La., ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Hockey
2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Czech Republic, NHL Network, 8 a.m.
2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: United States vs. Canada, NHL Network, noon
NBA
Spurs at Mavericks, TNT, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
Men's soccer
Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu, Tennis, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 a.m.
