Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Whitesville Trinity vs. McCreary Central at Williamstown, 4 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Daviess County at Russell County, 5:30 p.m.

On television

Sports on TV

College football

The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La., ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Czech Republic, NHL Network, 8 a.m.

2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: United States vs. Canada, NHL Network, noon

NBA

Spurs at Mavericks, TNT, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Men's soccer

Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.

Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu, Tennis, 9 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 a.m.

