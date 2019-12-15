Local sports
Girls' high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic at Meade County, 2:30 p.m.
On television
Biathlon
IBU: World Cup, Men's 4x7.5km Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Oklahoma State at Houston, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Wofford at North Carolina, ACC, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, BTN, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri, SEC, 3 p.m.
California (Riverside) at Washington State, PAC 12, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Long Beach State at Southern California, PAC 12, 5:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Elon at North Carolina State, ACC, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, ESPN, noon.
St. John's at Florida State, ACC, 1 p.m.
Houston at Texas A&M, SEC, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Stanford, PAC 12, 7:30 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
NCAA College Cup: Virginia vs. Virginia, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, Final Round, Naples, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, Melbourne, Australia (taped), NBC, noon.
Luge
FIL: World Cup, Whistler, B.C. (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
NBA
NY Knicks at Denver, NBA, 7 p.m.
NFL
Regional Coverage: New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Tennessee, Denver at Kansas City, Miami at NY Giants, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit, Chicago at Green Bay, Philadelphia at Washington, Seattle at Carolina, Fox, noon.
Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Oakland, Cleveland at Arizona, Minnesota at LA Chargers, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Dallas, Atlanta at San Francisco, Fox, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Chicago, NHL, 6 p.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Rugby
The Heineken European Champions Cup: Sale at Exeter, NBCSN, midnight.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup, Women's Parallel Slalom, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Beijing (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
International Champions Cup Futures: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 8 a.m.
International Champions Cup Futures: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 10 a.m.
International Champions Cup Futures: Teams TBD, Final, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
International Champions Cup Futures: Teams TBD, Final, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Tottenham at Wolves, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Arsenal, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04, FS1, 11 a.m.
Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
