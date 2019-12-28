Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic vs. TBD at Logan County, TBD
Whitesville Trinity vs. TBD at Williamstown, TBD
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Lexington Christian, TBD
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Fort Myers, Fla., TBD
Henderson County at Ohio County, 3:45 p.m.
Apollo vs. TBD at South Spencer (Ind.), 7:15 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Daviess County vs. TBD at Russell County, TBD
Warren Central at Whitesville Trinity, noon
Ohio County at Apollo, 3:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic vs. Bardstown at South Warren, 5:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Apollo/Daviess County/Ohio County/Owensboro in KWC Holiday High School Showcase (Bowlodrome), 9 a.m.
High school wrestling
Apollo/Owensboro at Tsunami Duals at Meade County, 9 a.m.
Ohio County at Christian County Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Louisville at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.
Belmont at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
On television
Boxing
Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta, Showtime, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Brown at Duke, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
Central Michigan at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.
American at Georgetown, FS1, 11 a.m.
Long Beach State at Florida, SEC, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Tennessee, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Marquette, FS1, 1 p.m.
Texas Southern at Arizona State, PAC 12, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, CBS, 2:45 p.m.
Florida International at Minnesota, BTN, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA, PAC 12, 4 p.m.
Midland at Creighton, FS1, 5 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Michigan State at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Western Kentucky, Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.
College football
The Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 11 a.m.
The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas, ESPN, 11 a.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU, Semifinal, Atlanta, ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Command Center), ESPN2, 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Skycast), ESPNews, 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Film Room), ESPNU, 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (LSU Radio), SEC, 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Clemson Radio), ACC, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center), ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Skycast), ESPNews, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Film Room), ESPNU, 7 p.m.
IIHF hockey
World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHL, 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NFL, noon.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator ‥237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan, Paramount, 9 p.m.
NHL
NY Rangers at Toronto, NFL, 6 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
PRO14: Leinster at Munster, ESPNews, noon.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii, Tennis, 3 p.m.
On radio
Men's college basketball
Louisville at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9; WLME-FM 102.7, 2:45 p.m.
Belmont at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6:30 p.m.
