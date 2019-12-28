Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Owensboro Catholic vs. TBD at Logan County, TBD

Whitesville Trinity vs. TBD at Williamstown, TBD

Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Lexington Christian, TBD

Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Fort Myers, Fla., TBD

Henderson County at Ohio County, 3:45 p.m.

Apollo vs. TBD at South Spencer (Ind.), 7:15 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Daviess County vs. TBD at Russell County, TBD

Warren Central at Whitesville Trinity, noon

Ohio County at Apollo, 3:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Bardstown at South Warren, 5:30 p.m.

High school bowling

Apollo/Daviess County/Ohio County/Owensboro in KWC Holiday High School Showcase (Bowlodrome), 9 a.m.

High school wrestling

Apollo/Owensboro at Tsunami Duals at Meade County, 9 a.m.

Ohio County at Christian County Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Louisville at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.

Belmont at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

On television

Boxing

Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta, Showtime, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Men's)

Brown at Duke, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Central Michigan at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.

American at Georgetown, FS1, 11 a.m.

Long Beach State at Florida, SEC, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Tennessee, CBS, 12:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Marquette, FS1, 1 p.m.

Texas Southern at Arizona State, PAC 12, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, CBS, 2:45 p.m.

Florida International at Minnesota, BTN, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA, PAC 12, 4 p.m.

Midland at Creighton, FS1, 5 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

Michigan State at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Western Kentucky, Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.

College football

The Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 11 a.m.

The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas, ESPN, 11 a.m.

College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU, Semifinal, Atlanta, ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Command Center), ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Skycast), ESPNews, 3 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Film Room), ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (LSU Radio), SEC, 3 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Clemson Radio), ACC, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center), ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Skycast), ESPNews, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Film Room), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

IIHF hockey

World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHL, 8 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NFL, noon.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator ‥237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan, Paramount, 9 p.m.

NHL

NY Rangers at Toronto, NFL, 6 p.m.

Rugby

Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

PRO14: Leinster at Munster, ESPNews, noon.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.

Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii, Tennis, 3 p.m.

On radio

Men's college basketball

Louisville at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9; WLME-FM 102.7, 2:45 p.m.

Belmont at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6:30 p.m.

