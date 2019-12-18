Local sports
High school swimming
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Owensboro (Healthpark), 6 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Utah at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Trevecca Nazarene at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Stony Brook at Virginia, ACC, 5:30 p.m.
The Hall of Fame Showcase: Vanderbilt vs. Loyola (Chicago), Phoenix, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Western Carolina at Xavier, FS1, 5:30
Tennessee at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
East Tennessee at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Northwestern, BTN, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Syracuse, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, ACC, 7:30 p.m.
Albany at St. John's, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Hall of Fame Showcase: St. Mary's vs. Arizona State, Phoenix, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
The Battleground 2K19: Baylor vs. UT Martin, Houston, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
The Neon Hoops Showcase: Kentucky vs. Utah, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Montana at Oregon, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College football
National Signing Day, ESPN2, 9 a.m.; ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Benowa, Australia, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
NBA
Miami at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, ESPn, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Skiing
NBCSN -- FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women's Giant Slaloom, Courchevel, France (taped), 5 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Liverpool, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, WLME-FM, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Utah at Las Vegas, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 94.7, 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.