Local sports

High school swimming

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Owensboro (Healthpark), 6 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Utah at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Trevecca Nazarene at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Stony Brook at Virginia, ACC, 5:30 p.m.

The Hall of Fame Showcase: Vanderbilt vs. Loyola (Chicago), Phoenix, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Xavier, FS1, 5:30

Tennessee at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

East Tennessee at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern, BTN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, ACC, 7:30 p.m.

Albany at St. John's, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Hall of Fame Showcase: St. Mary's vs. Arizona State, Phoenix, PAC 12, 8 p.m.

The Battleground 2K19: Baylor vs. UT Martin, Houston, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The Neon Hoops Showcase: Kentucky vs. Utah, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Montana at Oregon, PAC 12, 10 p.m.

College football

National Signing Day, ESPN2, 9 a.m.; ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Benowa, Australia, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

NBA

Miami at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, ESPn, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Skiing

NBCSN -- FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women's Giant Slaloom, Courchevel, France (taped), 5 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Liverpool, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, WLME-FM, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Utah at Las Vegas, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 94.7, 10 p.m.

