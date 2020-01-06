Local sports
Girls' high school basketball
All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament at Edmonson County:
• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Hancock County, 6:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Colgate at Army, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Southern at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Illinois at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Texas at Iowa State, FS1, 8 p.m.
College football
The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Arizona State at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, NBATV, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, NBATV, 9 p.m.
NHL
Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Drew Cooper Radio Show, WBIO-FM 94.7, 5:30 p.m.
