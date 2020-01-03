Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Apollo at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Apollo at Owensboro, 5:30 p.m.

Meade County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

High school wrestling

Daviess County at Bardstown, 5 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Toledo at Ball State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, BTN, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, FS1, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

DePaul at Providence, FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, PAC 12, 9 p.m.

College football

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada-Reno, Boise, Idaho, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women's)

Kentucky at Utah, PAC 12, 7 p.m.

College hockey (Men's)

Western Michigan at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Curling (Men's)

Scotland vs. U.S. (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Maui, Hawaii, Golf, 5 p.m.

High school basketball (Boys)

ESPN Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), Minneapolis, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Carolina, NHL, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 2 a.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 p.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

