On television
College basketball (Men's)
East Carolina at Wichita State, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Cincinnati, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Utah State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
College football
The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., ABC, noon.
The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, noon.
The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center), ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, ESPN, 7:45 p.m.
The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans (Command Center), ESPN2, 7:45 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHL, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA
Portland at New York, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
NHL
The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, at Dallas, NBC, noon.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
