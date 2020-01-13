Local sports

Girls' high school basketball

Tell City (Ind.) at Hancock County, 6 p.m.

Henderson County at Apollo, 6 p.m.

Hopkinsville at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.

High school bowling

Daviess County at Apollo (Diamond Lanes South), 5 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 8, Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Biathlon

IBU World Cup: Men's 15km Mass Start, Oberhof, Germany (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Tuesday)

College basketball (Men's)

Boston at Loyola Maryland, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

College football

College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Clemson Radio), ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans, ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Field Pass), ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Command Center), ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Film Room), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Louisiana State Radio), SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Second Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.

Luge

FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Altenberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 5 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

