Local sports
Girls' high school basketball
Tell City (Ind.) at Hancock County, 6 p.m.
Henderson County at Apollo, 6 p.m.
Hopkinsville at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Daviess County at Apollo (Diamond Lanes South), 5 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 8, Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Men's 15km Mass Start, Oberhof, Germany (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Tuesday)
College basketball (Men's)
Boston at Loyola Maryland, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
College football
College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Clemson Radio), ACC Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Field Pass), ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Command Center), ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Film Room), ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Louisiana State Radio), SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Second Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.
Luge
FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Altenberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 5 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
