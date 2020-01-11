Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Apollo at Dawson Springs, 5:15 p.m.
Daviess County at Russell County, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
University Heights at Daviess County, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonson County at McLean County, 2:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Owensboro, 5 p.m.
Hancock County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
High school swimming
Apollo/Daviess County/Muhlenberg County/Ohio County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Sprint Meet (Owensboro Healthpark)
High school wrestling
Apollo/Owensboro at Big School Sectional Duals at Ohio County
Daviess County at Carmi (Ill.), 8 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Alabama at Kentucky, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Alderson Braoddus at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2:15 p.m.
West Virginia Tech at Brescia, 3 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Alderson Broaddus at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon
West Virginia Tech at Brescia, 1 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 2, St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Boxing
Top Rank Main Card: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Men's Light-Heavyweight), Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Rutgers at Illinois, BTN, 11 a.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Tulane at Temple, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, Fox, 11 a.m.
Georgetown at Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.
Massachusetts at Dayton, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Baylor at Kansas, CBS, noon.
South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC, noon.
Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at TCU, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, Fox, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, 1:15 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Davidson, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACC, 5 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports Nertwork, 5 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, ESPN, 5 p;m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Washington State at Stanford, PAC 12, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC, 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, ACC, 7 p.m.
Nevada-Reno at Utah State, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa State, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at St. Mary's, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Washington at California, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Southern California at UCLA, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Providence at Creighton, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Washington State at Washington, PAC 12, 2:30 p.m.
College football
College Football Playoff: Media Day, New Orleans, ACC; ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.
FCS: North Dakota vs. James Madison, Championship, Frisco, Texas, ABC, 11 a.m.
College gymnastics (Women's)
Oklahoma at Arizona State, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
College hockey (Men's)
Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.
Golf*
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, Randburg, South Africa, Golf, 3 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Honolulu, Golf, 6 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, Final Round, Hong Kong, Golf, 10 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa, Golf, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
NFL
NFC Divisional Playoff: Minnesota at San Francisco, NBC, 3:35 p.m.
AFC Divisional Playoff: Tennessee at Baltimore, CBS, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
Boston at NY Islanders, NHL, 6 p.m.
QMJHL Hockey
Val d'Or at Quebec, NHL, 2:30 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Chicago Invitational, Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Glasgow vs. Exeter (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Skiing
FIS World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney, Tennis, 5 a.m.
WTA: The Brisbane International, Singles Final, Brisbane, Queensland, Tennis, 10 p.m.
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
On radio
Men's college basketball
Alabama at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, WLME-FM 102.7, 1 p.m.
Alderson Braoddus at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2:15 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, Hilltopper IMG Nertwork, 5 p.m.
