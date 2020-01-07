Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament at Edmonson County:

• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Whitesville Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Meade County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Logan County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Ohio County at Frederick Fraize, 6 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Meade County, 7 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

High school bowling

Daviess County/Owensboro at South Warren (Southern Lanes), 5 p.m.

Apollo at Greenwood, 5 p.m.

High school swimming

Owensboro Catholic at Muhlenberg County (Central City Country Club)

Henderson County at Apollo (Healthpark), 5:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, 8 p.m.

On television

CHL Hockey

Lulea at Frolunda, First Semifinal, Leg 1, NHL, 11 a.m.

Mountfield at Djurgarden, Second Semifinal, Leg 1, NHL, 1:30 p.m.

College basketball (Men's)

Virginia at Boston College, ACC, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.

Houston at Temple, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Miami at Louisville, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, FS1, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACC, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Texas Christian at Kansas State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton, FS1, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

New York at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage AND The Auckland Open, The Shenzhen Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage AND The Auckland Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Maimi at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.