Boys' high school basketball
All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament at Edmonson County:
• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Whitesville Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Meade County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Logan County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Ohio County at Frederick Fraize, 6 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Meade County, 7 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Daviess County/Owensboro at South Warren (Southern Lanes), 5 p.m.
Apollo at Greenwood, 5 p.m.
High school swimming
Owensboro Catholic at Muhlenberg County (Central City Country Club)
Henderson County at Apollo (Healthpark), 5:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, 8 p.m.
On television
CHL Hockey
Lulea at Frolunda, First Semifinal, Leg 1, NHL, 11 a.m.
Mountfield at Djurgarden, Second Semifinal, Leg 1, NHL, 1:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Virginia at Boston College, ACC, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
Houston at Temple, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, FS1, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACC, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Texas Christian at Kansas State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton, FS1, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
Utah State at Air Force, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Fresno State at New Mexico, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
NBA
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
New York at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Colorado at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage AND The Auckland Open, The Shenzhen Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage AND The Auckland Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Maimi at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8 p.m.
