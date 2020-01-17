Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Russellville, 3 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Russellville, 3 p.m.
McLean County at Calloway County, 4:30 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
High school archery
Hancock County at Meade County
High school bowling
Daviess County at Patriot Invitational (Danville), 8 a.m.
Apollo/Owensboro at Dragon Invite (South Oldham), 8 a.m.
High school swimming
Monroe County at Ohio County
Owensboro at University of Louisville
High school wrestling
Ohio County at Calloway County Invitational
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Indiana-Kokomo at Brescia, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, 5 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay, noon
Indiana-Kokomo at Brescia, 1 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
FIA Formula E: Qualifying, Santiago, Chile (taped), FS2, 1:30 p.m.
FIA Formula E: The Santiago E-Prix, Santiago, Chile (taped), FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 3, Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Philadelphia, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (Men’s Super Welterweight), Philadelphia, Fox, 7 p.m.
Top Rank Main Card: Eleider Álvarez vs. Michael Seals (Men’s Light Heavyweight), Veronaa, N.Y., ESPN, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Seton Hall at St. John’s, Fox, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Florida State at Miami, ACC, noon.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, SZEC, noon.
Auburn at Florida, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, FS1, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, Fox, 1:30 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, CBS, 2:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s College at Pepperdine, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Houston at Wichita State, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Oregon State at Washington State, PAC 12, 3 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
George Washington at Massachusetts, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, ESPN3, 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Bradley, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
South Florida at Central Florida, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC, 5 p.m.
Stanford at Southern California, PAC 12, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, BTN, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech, ACC, 7 p.m.
Nevada-Reno at San Diego State, SBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Temple at SMU, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona State, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Utah State at Boise State, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Duquesne at St. Joseph’s, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, FS1, 7 p.m.
College Track and Field
Big Ten Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich., BTN, 10 a.m.
College wrestling
Indiana at Northwestern, BTN, 1:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2:30 p.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPNews, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla., Golf, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Palm Springs, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.
Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Golf, 6 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Final Round, Singapore, Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 246 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA
LA Clippers at New Orleans, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBA, 5 p.m.
LA Lakers at Houston, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Chicago at Toronto, NHL, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Tottenham at Watford, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Chelsea at Newcastle United, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Morelia at Monterrey, FS2, 4:55 p.m.
Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final, Tennis, 1:30 a.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, WLME-FM 102.7, 5 p.m.
