Local sports

Amateur baseball

Owensboro RiverDawgs at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Owensboro Post 9 at Jasper (Ind.) Reds, 6:15 p.m.

On television

Bowling

PBA: Summer League Semifinals, Portland, Maine, FS1, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Diving

FINA World Championships: women's 10m platform final, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: The Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, Midland, Mich., Golf, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 12:30 a.m.(Thursday)

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.), MLB, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Carson, Calif., ESPN2, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Phoenix, NBA, 2:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, NBA, 7 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

