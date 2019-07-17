Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Owensboro Post 9 at Jasper (Ind.) Reds, 6:15 p.m.
On television
Bowling
PBA: Summer League Semifinals, Portland, Maine, FS1, 8 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Diving
FINA World Championships: women's 10m platform final, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, Midland, Mich., Golf, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 12:30 a.m.(Thursday)
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.), MLB, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Carson, Calif., ESPN2, 10 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas at Phoenix, NBA, 2:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, NBA, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.