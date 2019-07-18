Local sports

Ohio Valley League baseball

Owensboro RiverDawgs at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

On television

Bowling

PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine, FS1, 8 p.m.

CFL football

Toronto at Calgary, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Diving

FINA World Championships: men's 3m springboard final, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, Nicholasville, Ky., Golf, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon

Major League Baseball

Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, MLB, noon

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati, MLB, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Tennis

WTT: Philadelphia at Orlando, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

WNBA basketball

Dallas at Los Angeles, NBA, 2:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.