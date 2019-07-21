Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Dubois County, 5 p.m.
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• 5th-6th grade boys: DC Thunder vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
• Men's 35-and-older: Like A Good Neighbor vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
• Men's Open: PBG vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
• Men's Open: Dream Team vs. TBD, 10 p.m.
Little League baseball
11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:
• Owensboro Southern vs. Paintsville, 5 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Morrison, Colo., Fox, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
BIG3 Basketball
Week 5: From Oklahoma City, Okla., CBS, 1 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 3 a.m.; NBC, 6 p.m.; 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, final round, Nicholasville, Golf, 3 p.m.
High school basketball (Boys)
U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
High school basketball (Girls)
U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Lacrosse (Men's)
Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game: From Los Angeles, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Colorado at NY Yankees, TBS, noon.
2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies: From Cooperstown, N.Y., MLB, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham, Singapore, ESPN, 6:30 a.m.
MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.
MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Swimming
FINA World Championships: Day 1, South Korea (taped), NBC, 1 p.m.
TBT Basketball
Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Lexington, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Philadelphia at Vegas, CBS, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H., WBKR-FM 92.5, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.