Local sports

Amateur baseball

Owensboro RiverDawgs at Dubois County, 5 p.m.

Amateur basketball

Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:

• 5th-6th grade boys: DC Thunder vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

• Men's 35-and-older: Like A Good Neighbor vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

• Men's Open: PBG vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

• Men's Open: Dream Team vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Little League baseball

11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:

• Owensboro Southern vs. Paintsville, 5 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Morrison, Colo., Fox, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

BIG3 Basketball

Week 5: From Oklahoma City, Okla., CBS, 1 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 3 a.m.; NBC, 6 p.m.; 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, final round, Nicholasville, Golf, 3 p.m.

High school basketball (Boys)

U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

High school basketball (Girls)

U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Lacrosse (Men's)

Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game: From Los Angeles, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Colorado at NY Yankees, TBS, noon.

2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies: From Cooperstown, N.Y., MLB, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham, Singapore, ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Swimming

FINA World Championships: Day 1, South Korea (taped), NBC, 1 p.m.

TBT Basketball

Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Lexington, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tennis

WTT: Philadelphia at Vegas, CBS, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.

On radio

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H., WBKR-FM 92.5, 2 p.m.

