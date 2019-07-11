Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Fulton, 7 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Owensboro Post 9 at Newburgh (Ind.), 6:30 p.m.
Little League Baseball
11-year-old District All-Star Tournament at Country Heights Elementary School:
• Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
12-year-old District All-Star Tournament at Country Heights Elementary School:
• Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Sparta, FS1, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 1, England, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 6, 98 miles, Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, first round, Akron, Ohio, Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, first round, Silvis, Ill., Golf, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, first round, Sylvania, Ohio, Golf, 6:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
High school baseball
GEICO City Series: Teams TBD, third-place game, Chicago, Ill., ESPNU, 2 p.m.
GEICO City Series: Teams TBD, championship game, Chicago, Ill., ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League: women's lightweights and men's welterweights, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Houston at Texas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Toronto vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 5 p.m.
Summer League: Washington vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Summer League: Portland vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 7 p.m.
Summer League: Houston vs. Utah, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Summer League: Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 9 p.m.
Summer League: Memphis vs. Boston, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: E. Svitolina vs. S. Halep and S. Williams vs. B. Strýcová, Ladies' Semifinals, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
