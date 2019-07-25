Local sports
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• Junior varsity boys: Flight vs. Owensboro Kings, 7 p.m.
• Men's 35-and-older: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
• Men's Open: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
American Legion baseball
State Tournament at Eddyville:
• Owensboro Post 9 Bombers vs. Lyon County/Mayfield winner, noon.
Little League baseball
11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:
• Owensboro Southern vs. Prestonsburg, 4:15 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, Germany, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 18, 129 miles, Embrun to Valloire, France, NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France, Golf, 4 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, Golf, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, Golf, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, Memphis, Tenn., Golf, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, first round, Reno, Nev., Golf, 6 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Pittsburgh OR San Diego at NY Mets, MLB, 11:30 a.m.
NY Yankees at Boston OR Minnesota at Chicago, MLB, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League: From Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Pan-American Games
Day 2: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Swimming
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
TBT basketball
Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN, 6 p.m.
Wichita Regional: AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Orange County at Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Water polo
FINA World Championships: From Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
