Local sports

Amateur basketball

Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:

• Junior varsity boys: Flight vs. Owensboro Kings, 7 p.m.

• Men's 35-and-older: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

• Men's Open: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

American Legion baseball

State Tournament at Eddyville:

• Owensboro Post 9 Bombers vs. Lyon County/Mayfield winner, noon.

Little League baseball

11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:

• Owensboro Southern vs. Prestonsburg, 4:15 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, Germany, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 18, 129 miles, Embrun to Valloire, France, NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France, Golf, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, Golf, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, Golf, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, Memphis, Tenn., Golf, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, first round, Reno, Nev., Golf, 6 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Pittsburgh OR San Diego at NY Mets, MLB, 11:30 a.m.

NY Yankees at Boston OR Minnesota at Chicago, MLB, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League: From Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Pan-American Games

Day 2: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Swimming

FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.

FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

TBT basketball

Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN, 6 p.m.

Wichita Regional: AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Orange County at Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

Water polo

FINA World Championships: From Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

