On television

High school soccer (Boys')

Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 11 a.m.

High school soccer (Girls')

Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Horse racing

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Group 1 Sussex Stakes, England, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Saratoga Live, FS2, noon

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 8: From Peru, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Day 8: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Atlético Madrid, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 7 p.m.

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships: Day 1, Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

WNBA basketball

Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

