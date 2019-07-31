On television
High school soccer (Boys')
Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
High school soccer (Girls')
Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Group 1 Sussex Stakes, England, NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Saratoga Live, FS2, noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 8: From Peru, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Day 8: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Atlético Madrid, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 7 p.m.
Swimming
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 1, Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
WNBA basketball
Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
