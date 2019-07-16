Local sports

Amateur baseball

Paducah at Owensboro RiverDawgs, 7 p.m.

On television

Bowling

PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine, FS1, 6 p.m.

PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine, FS1, 8 p.m.

Diving

FINA World Championships: women's 3m sycnronized springboard final, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Major League Baseball

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston, MLB, 6 p.m.

Poker

World Series of Poker: Conclusion of the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, Bridgeview, Ill., ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tennis

WTT: Orlando at Springfield Lasers, CBS Sports, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

