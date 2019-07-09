Local sports
Little League Baseball
10-year-old District All-Star Tournament at Country Heights Elementary School:
• Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
11-year-old District All-Star Tournament at Country Heights Elementary School:
• Hopkinsville vs. Franklin, 1 p.m.
• Bowling Green East vs. Warren County North, 3 p.m.
12-year-old District All-Star Tournament at Country Heights Elementary School:
• Hopkins County vs. Franklin, 5 p.m.
• Bowling Green East vs. Hopkinsville, 7 p.m.
On television
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 4, 134 miles, Reims to Nancy, France, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
MLB All-Star Game: National League at American League, The 90th Midsummer Classic, Cleveland, Ohio, Fox, 7 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Croatia vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 2:30 p.m.
Summer League: Orlando vs. Miami, Las Vegas, Nev. 5:30 p.m., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Summer League: Indiana vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 3 p.m.
Summer League: Utah vs. Portland, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Summer League: Phoenix vs Memphis, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 6:30 p.m.
Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Summer League: New York at Toronto, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 8:30 p.m.
Summer League: Houston vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Washington, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 10:30 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Day 5 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, London, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London, ESPN, 11 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
