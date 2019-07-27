Local sports
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• Junior varsity boys: Flight vs. Owensboro Kings, 7 p.m.
• High school boys: TTMA vs. Springs, 8:15 p.m.
• Men's open: My Brother's Keeper vs. Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning, 9:30 p.m.
Little League baseball
11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:
• Championship game: Owensboro Southern vs. TBD, TBD
On television
Australian Rules Football
Geelong at Sydney, FS2, midnight.
Auto racing
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, Germany, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, qualifying, Germany, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN, 8 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN, 10 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Gander RV 150, Long Pond, Pa., Fox, noon.
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Morrow County, Ohio, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The U.S. Cellular 250, Newton Iowa, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
BIG3 Basketball
Week 6: From Salt Lake City, Utah, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing: Davis vs. Nunez, Baltimore, Md., Showtime, 8 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 20, 81 miles, Albertville to Val Thorens, France, NBC, 7 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, third round, France, Golf, 5 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, third round, France, CNBC, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, third round, England, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn., Golf, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, third round, England, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn., CBS, 1 p.m.
USGA Girls' Junior Championship: From Stevens Point, Wis., FS1, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, third round, Reno, Golf, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn., Golf, 8 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, final round, France, Golf, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
High school football
Premier Girls Fastpitch: Teams TBD, 18U National Championship, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Premier Girls Fastpitch: All-American Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Lacrosse (Men's)
Major League Lacrosse: All-Star Game, Annapolis, Md., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Whipsnakes, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 240 Prelims: undercard bouts, Edmonton, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Boston, FS1, 3 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, FS1, 6 p.m.
Texas at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels, MLB, 8 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 4: From Peru, ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Day 4: From Peru, ESPNU, noon.
Day 4: From Peru, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Day 4: From Peru, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Rakuten Cup: Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona, Japan, ESPN, 4 a.m.
UEFA U-19: Portugal vs. Spain, final, Armenia, ESPNews, 11:20 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: North Carolina at Utah Royals FC, ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Swimming
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBC, 1 p.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBC, 11 p.m.
TBT Basketball
Syracuse Regional: Teams TBD, Round 2, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
Wichita Regional: Teams TBD, Round 2, Wichita, Kan., ESPN, 1 p.m.
Wichita Regional: Sideline Cancer vs. AfterShocks, Round 2, Wichita, Kan., ESPN, 3 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Springfield at Washington, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
U.S. Outdoor Champions: Day 3, Des Moines, Iowa, NBC, 3 p.m.
Water Polo
FINA World Championship: South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game: Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, Las Vegas, Nev., ABC, 2:30 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
